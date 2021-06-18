Staff Shortage Forces Battle Creek Water Park to Limit Hours and Capacity

Flash Flood Water Park will be limiting hours of operation and lowering visitor capacity immediately.

Workforce shortages have affected many aspects of life. Restaurants were forced to close early and long lines at stores and gas stations. Now Battle Creek's Flash Flood is forced to do the same with little notice.

Get our free mobile app

While Michigan's unemployment rate remains relatively low at 5%, a workforce shortage is still crippling businesses and industries across the state. Beginning this weekend, June 19 & 20, Battle Creek's Flash Flood Water Park has will only be open between 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In addition to the shorter than normal hours of operation, the water park has been forced to lower visitor capacity to 350 people. These changes are until further notice and were made to ensure visitor's safety.

According to a release from the City of Battle Creek, both changes are due to a shortage of water park staff. Visitors will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Flash Flood was typically open 12-6 p.m. daily before today's announcement. General admission is $10, and children 2 and younger are free.

Much of our state's residents are ready to make up for lost time and participate in activities enjoyed pre-pandemic. While they have the money to spend, it can sometimes be difficult finding ways to spend it.

Many businesses have been holding regular job fairs or offering on-the-spot interviews. Some offering hundreds and thousands in bonuses to entice applicants. Michigan's Governor is even contemplating a 'return to work bonus' to encourage those on the fence to return to the workforce.