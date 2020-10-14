Battle Creek Police Are Searching For Missing Area Couple

Battle Creek Police are asking for the publics assistance locating a missing couple.

The Battle Creek Police Department is searching for a missing Battle Creek couple. Joseph Soule, 34, and Jaclyn Lepird, 31, were both last seen on Wednesday, October 7th. Details surrounding their disappearance are largely unknown at this time. Family members of Jaclyn say that the couple's vehicle was found abandoned on Lark Street in the days since the two were last seen.

Jaclyn has blondish red hair, she stands 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has brown eyes. She was last seen at her apartment on Post Avenue. Joey is about 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds with a slim build, and has brown hair. He was last seen leaving a friends house in Post Edition headed to her apartment.

Police were out actively searching Wednesday, October 14, and have brought several people in for questioning including the landlord of the couple's apartment. Family members of the couple were out at Bailey Park searching for the couple and any clues related to their disappearance on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Joseph and Jaclyn's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911, Silent Observer at 269-964-3888, or 911 if you feel it is an emergency.