Battle Creek Police Arrest Man & Seize 10 Firearms

Battle Creek police arrested a 44-year-old man on multiple charges including possession of a firearm while intoxicated, reckless discharge of a firearm and three counts of resisting police after responding to a domestic violence call.

Battle Creek police arrested a 44-year-old man who was a former police officer in Arkansas on a slew of charges after he fired a gun during an argument with his girlfriend while drunk. Battle Creek police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of Capital Avenue Northeast at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday. The man's 40-year-old girlfriend told police that they began to argue when the man came home drunk and that the argument turned physical. She stated that the man had a handgun on his person and that he had threatened to commit suicide by forcing police to shoot him, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. Prior to law enforcement arrival, the man was said to have fired his gun into the floor of the couple's apartment. After Battle Creek police were on scene there was a brief struggle but officers were eventually able to persuade the man to surrender.

The man told police he had never threatened suicide and that he had accidentally discharged the firearm.

He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, domestic violence, reckless discharge of a firearm and three counts of resisting police. Police searched the apartment and seized 10 firearms.