Battle Creek Police Impersonator Makes Threatening, Lewd Phone Calls To Women

Battle Creek police are warning residents of a Battle Creek police impersonator making fraudulent phone calls threatening and making lewd comments to area women.

On Thursday, February 20, Battle Creek Police were contacted by several women, all local realtors, who say they were contacted by a man claiming to be "Detective Todd Elliott." The man said the women were in legal trouble, had warrants or missed court, alluded to one that he wanted to meet them to take care of this and made sexually suggestive comments to another. The man also appeared to be calling from a public Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) phone number.

Detective Todd Elliott is actually BCPD Sergeant Todd Elliott and he is in charge of the Detective Bureau. Battle Creek Police say He HAS NOT made any calls to anyone of this nature, nor do they call people about warrants or other criminal matters like this.

BCPD also says similar fraudulent calls have been made in the past by people claiming to be officers or other government workers demanding payment to clear warrants or other issues. Police agencies do not make calls like this and will never ask for money over the phone to take care of warrants.

If you have received a call from someone claiming to be Elliott and are unsure if it is really him, contact police at 911 or 269-966-3322 to verify this. At this time, if the caller wants to meet you somewhere, DO NOT go to meet them, do not call them back and contact police at 911 to report it.

Battle Creek police are currently working on identifying the suspect and anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to call BCPD at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Battle Cree police say that they apologize for any confusion or concern this has caused and but that they appreciate the quick action of those who already contacted to verify this false information.