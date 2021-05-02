Battle Creek Police Investigate Homicide

Battle Creek Police are investigating a homicide, which took place at a home in the 100-block of North Broad Street.

Get our free mobile app

The family of 61-year-old Daniel Murry became concerned and contacted authorities around 11 AM Saturday morning, asking for a welfare check, after being unable to contact him. Officers arrived at his home and found Murry dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation continues, however, Police do not believe the community is in danger.