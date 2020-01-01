Battle Creek Police Offer Citizens Police Academy

The Battle Creek Police Department is offering citizens the chance to attend the Battle Creek Police-Citizens Police Academy.

The ten-week program will cover topics such as:

Patrol Operations

Criminal Investigations

Use of Force/Defensive Tactics

Crime Lab Operations/Forensics

Bomb Squad

Emergency Response Team (SWAT)

and much more.

Classes will begin March 4th and meet Wednesday evenings from 6:00 to 9 PM, with the exception of two weeks when they will be held on Saturdays from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm. (No class during Spring Break week). The class graduation will take place May 13th.

The application window closes on February 1st and an online application is available for download at www.battlecreekmi.gov.