Battle Creek Police Offer Citizens Police Academy
The Battle Creek Police Department is offering citizens the chance to attend the Battle Creek Police-Citizens Police Academy.
The ten-week program will cover topics such as:
- Patrol Operations
- Criminal Investigations
- Use of Force/Defensive Tactics
- Crime Lab Operations/Forensics
- Bomb Squad
- Emergency Response Team (SWAT)
and much more.
Classes will begin March 4th and meet Wednesday evenings from 6:00 to 9 PM, with the exception of two weeks when they will be held on Saturdays from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm. (No class during Spring Break week). The class graduation will take place May 13th.
The application window closes on February 1st and an online application is available for download at www.battlecreekmi.gov.