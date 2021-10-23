Battle Creek Police Say No Threat to the City or a Local High School

Battle Creek Police released a statement saying there is no threat to the city or a local school and a man is in custody following an online threat.

Battle Creek Police released a statement to quell concerns of violence after a tip was submitted to Silent Observer. In the statement, Battle Creek Police say that residents can rest assured that there is no threat to the city or Battle Creek Central High School.

According to the Battle Creek Police Department, a tip was received through the Battle Creek Silent Observer line. The tip was in regard to a message posted to social media claiming there will be violence at "Central".

Police say that the tip was investigated and that the person who made the threat did so from the State of Missouri. Battle Creek Police say that person who made the threat has been taken into police custody in Missouri. They went on to say that the threat never had anything to do with Battle Creek.