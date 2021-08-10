Battle Creek Schools Require Everyone To Mask Up

Battle Creek Public School leaders are deciding how they’re going to open up schools for the fall semester. Masks are required for everyone in all buildings and on busses. There will be no hybrid scheduling to go back and forth between home and in classrooms. It is in-person at a school, or virtual. The district will continue to offer its Virtual Academy for those parents and students who believe they’ll be OK taking advantage of that learning model.

Get our free mobile app

The district Board of education is finalizing the new school year plans with a word of caution. Things may need to tighten up even more based on what happens in the coming weeks with the ongoing COVID-19 virus situation. Classes in Battle Creek begin in about two weeks, on Wednesday the 25th with a half-day.

The mask rule is in place for everyone in any district building. No exceptions. That is required regardless of vaccination status. The district is posting on its website: “Current CDC guidance recommends masks for all students and staff members, regardless of vaccinations, based on current local transmission levels and the CCPHD supports this recommendation. Masks are required on buses or any school transportation, following a federal mandate.”

District administrators are deciding its going to be more or less an all or nothing for in-person learning in Battle Creek schools this coming year. All classes are either in-person, or parents may opt to use the Virtual Academy. No hybrid scheduling. Many administrators, teachers, and students find the back and forth learning at home and at school to be disrupting.

Parents or guardians of K-12 students may want to explore the Virtual Academy option. The district describes that learning mode as, “…best suited for students who are able to thrive in either a self-guided or a parent- or guardian-supported learning environment, with less frequent teacher interaction.”

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.