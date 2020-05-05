Battle Creek Sets Up New Loan Program For Small Businesses

The City of Battle Creek is setting up a new loan program for small businesses to assist with commercial rent or mortgage payments. There is a very short window of opportunity to apply. The filings must be complete by 5 pm next Monday the 11th. Special focus will be placed on applications from businesses with 10 or fewer employees and located along Beckley, Columbia, Capital, and West Michigan. Home-based businesses are not eligible. Businesses can receive a maximum of $2,000 per month during May, June, and July of 2020, not to exceed their rent/mortgage obligation.

Applications may be submitted to the Battle Creek Small Business Development Office online.

