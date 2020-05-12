17-Year-Old Battle Creek Girl Shot At A Cookout

Battle Creek Police are investigating a weekend shooting at a cookout that sent a 17-year-old girl to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Battle Creek police were called shortly after midnight Sunday, May 10 to the 200 blocks of Lathrop Avenue for a report of 10 to 20 shots being fired. The victim was taken to Bronson Battle Creek by a private vehicle before being transferred to Kalamazoo.

The victim told police she had gone to the house for a cookout attended by several other people. She said a car drove past the house several times before someone from the car spoke with the 34-year-old man hosting the cookout. The car then left but returned. The host told everyone outside to go inside once the vehicle returned. The 17-year-old said she was shot as she tried going toward the house. Battle Creek police tell us the victim's injuries were non-life threatening.

Shell casings were found at the scene. Battle Creek police tell us a person of interest has been identified but further investigation is needed. The suspect vehicle used in the shooting incident has been located and is in police possession.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3322 or contact Silent Observer anonymously at 269-964-3888.