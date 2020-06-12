Battle Creek Storm Cleanup: What You Need to Know

Battle Creek City crews continue cleanup efforts from Wednesday’s storm, and there are two options for city neighbors to dispose of debris from their properties.

Please note that city crews are cleaning up debris that has blocked city streets and other rights-of-way; we do not have the resources to provide citywide debris pickup. We are working with Consumers Energy to clear areas where trees have tangled with power lines. If that has happened on your property, please call Consumers directly at 800-477-5050.

Options for disposing of your yard waste are:

Prepping it for curbside pickup by Waste Management , inside the city limits. WM picks up yard waste on your regular trash day, from approximately late March to late November.

You must place items in specially marked containers and/or paper yard waste bags, or tie branches/brush into four-foot bundles. Each bag/container/bundle must weigh 50 pounds or less. The paper bags are available at most area grocery and hardware stores.

Brice has opened with its extended summer hours, so is open 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Brice is open to those who live in the Battle Creek city limits. No plastic bags, and no contractor dumping, please.

Please be aware that the delay to the start of our yard waste season and stricter requirements related to employee illness – both because of COVID-19 – mean that Waste Management is behind on yard waste pickup in Battle Creek.

Our latest update is that WM hopes to complete Wednesday service routes today. They plan to work with a large crew tomorrow, Saturday, to complete the Thursday and Friday service routes. Thank you for everyone’s patience – please leave your yard waste at the curb so the trucks do not miss you as they come through.

We have created a new website alert so neighbors can receive these delay updates directly, by text and/or email. Visit battlecreekmi.gov/notifyme and choose your preferred notification method for “Trash/Recycling/Yard Waste” under the Alert Center category. Confirm your subscription by text and/or email, and you will begin receiving the alerts as we post them. Please send feedback or questions to publicinput@battlecreekmi.gov.