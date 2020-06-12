Gun Lake Casino Now Open 24/7: Other Restrictions Lifted

Many rules are still in place to keep guests and staff safe, but there have already been changes since Gun Lake Casino reopened on June 8.

"Play it Safe" is the policy at Gun Lake Casino and across Michigan as business reopen. Extensive safety measures have been developed an implemented and, as we've learned over the last several weeks, things are adjusted and changed as new information becomes available. Here's what to expect on your next visit:

Slots

Now open 24/7

Every other game is available for play

Check occupancy here

Hand sanitizer and wipes available

Table Games

8 am- 2 am daily

Limited number of players at each table

Poker room remains closed

Dining

Sandhill Cafe open 11 am-11 pm Mon-Thur | 11 am- Midnight Fri & Sat

Harvest Buffet remains closed

Some will be delighted to know that smoking is allowed in designated areas. Perhaps, most importantly, they have removed the requirement to scan all guest identification; ultimately improving the entry process and reducing wait times to enter the casino. Passive temperature scans are still in operation at the entrances and persons with a temperature in excess of 100 degrees will not be admitted. Masks are required; guests will be offered a mask upon entry if they do not have their own PPE.

Parking is more plentiful as they have re-opened the West Surface parking lot and West Casino entrance, closest to Stage 131 and Harvest Buffet.