Gun Lake Casino Now Open 24/7: Other Restrictions Lifted
Many rules are still in place to keep guests and staff safe, but there have already been changes since Gun Lake Casino reopened on June 8.
"Play it Safe" is the policy at Gun Lake Casino and across Michigan as business reopen. Extensive safety measures have been developed an implemented and, as we've learned over the last several weeks, things are adjusted and changed as new information becomes available. Here's what to expect on your next visit:
Slots
- Now open 24/7
- Every other game is available for play
- Check occupancy here
- Hand sanitizer and wipes available
Table Games
- 8 am- 2 am daily
- Limited number of players at each table
- Poker room remains closed
Dining
- Sandhill Cafe open 11 am-11 pm Mon-Thur | 11 am- Midnight Fri & Sat
- Harvest Buffet remains closed
Some will be delighted to know that smoking is allowed in designated areas. Perhaps, most importantly, they have removed the requirement to scan all guest identification; ultimately improving the entry process and reducing wait times to enter the casino. Passive temperature scans are still in operation at the entrances and persons with a temperature in excess of 100 degrees will not be admitted. Masks are required; guests will be offered a mask upon entry if they do not have their own PPE.
Parking is more plentiful as they have re-opened the West Surface parking lot and West Casino entrance, closest to Stage 131 and Harvest Buffet.