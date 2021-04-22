Battle Creek Transit Announces Major Detour

A major road and water system project, which is projected to take place through July, is causing a detour on one of the City of Battle Creek busiest bus lines.

The 2W Columbia/Territorial bus line will begin using an alternate route beginning Friday, April 23rd. No bus stops along Columbia Avenue between Riverside Drive and Helmer Road – except Meijer – will receive bus service during this detour. Buses will use neighboring streets and temporary stops to get around the work on Columbia.

Get our free mobile app

The 2W bus will keep running every hour, leaving downtown 15 minutes after the hour. It will still stop at major locations, like Meijer and Columbia Plaza. The biggest route change will be to inbound service. Once the bus leaves Meijer, it will take Helmer to Territorial, using neighborhood streets to get to Riverside Drive.

Below, is a listing of temporary bus stops:

Outbound

Bechman Avenue at Wentworth Avenue

Bechman at Lakeview Avenue

Lakeview Avenue (behind Speedway)

LaVista Boulevard near Lakeview Avenue

On 24th Street before Iroquois Avenue

Iroquois and 28th Street

Iroquois and 31st Street

31st Street before Columbia

Inbound

Iroquois Avenue near 28th Street

Iroquois near 24th Street

LaVista Boulevard near Lakeview Avenue

Lakeview Avenue (behind Speedway)

Bechman Avenue at Surby Avenue

Territorial Road at Grand Boulevard

Territorial at Riverside Drive

Transit riders are urged to contact the Battle Creek Transit team at 269-966-3474, for help in planning your trip, or view the Interactive Work Map at battlecreekmi.gov/publicworks.