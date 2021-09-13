Battle Creek VA Offering Mental Health Support For Veterans

The Battle Creek VA is urging Veterans to ‘reach out’ for mental health assistance. Coinciding with Suicide Prevention Month, the Battle Creek VA Medical Center is looking to raise awareness of mental health resources for veterans by letting them know that help is out there. According to a press release from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Tuesday, the Battle Creek VA has a variety of in-person and virtual groups available to assist Veterans.

“Veterans are driven and resilient, but everyone needs help sometimes,” said Michelle Martin, Medical Center Director. “Whether Veterans are looking for peer-to-peer support, clinical care, counseling, or something else, VA is here to help. VA and community resources can help Veterans through life’s challenges.” Don’t wait for a crisis. Take a moment today to reach out. You can act now to help prevent Veteran suicide later.”

Get our free mobile app

For veterans or veteran supporters, the VA has listed several ways you can reach out:

Calling or texting a friend to talk about what they’re going through

Tapping into VA tools to get help when going through life’s challenges

Battle Creek VA Medical Center In-person and Virtual groups

Battle Creek VA Medical Center Mental Health page

Make the Connection, where more than 600 Veterans and family members share their stories of strength and recovery

MyVA411, where Veterans, their families, and caregivers can call 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) to easily access information on VA benefits and services

If you are a supporter, reach out, offer support, and encourage the Veterans you know to ask for help when they need it

For more information on how to help or how to get help, please visit the Battle Creek VA Medical Center page.