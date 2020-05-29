Battle Creek’s Binder Park Zoo Is Open

Binder Park Zoo is back open with some changes to ensure the safety of the animals, guests, and staff.

Binder Park Zoo is once again open. Binder Park Zoo opened at 9 a.m. Friday morning with changes to ensure the safety of the animals, staff, and guests. Zoo officials are recommending face masks and asking guests to practice social distancing and to take turns at the animal exhibits. The feeding of some animals will not be allowed with some exceptions including giraffe’s when guests purchase specific snacks for them from zoo staff. Indoor dining will not be allowed but grab-and-go meals and snacks will be available. The Wilderness Trams will be in operation with seating modified to allow social distancing.

View more details about Binder Park Zoo's opening and changes below:

Face masks are recommended

Practice social distance, stay 6 feet apart

Wash your hands often & use hand sanitizer

Be patient as you wait in line

Take turns at animal exhibits

Changes include the following:

There will be NO goat feeding, duck feeding or face painting.

ZooKeeper Tails, Animal Encounters and Guided Tours will not be available.

Giraffe feeding will be available, but face masks and sanitized hands will be required –no exception. Only guests who purchase lettuce snacks will be permitted on the Twiga Overlook deck, and only three groups separated by a barrier at a time. Twiga Overlook closes each day one hour prior to the zoo closing time

The Adventure Station is closed and both Beulah’s Restaurant and Kalahari Kitchen indoor dining areas are closed, but “grab & go” meals and snacks will be available to enjoy at outdoor seating areas.

Safari Gift Shop and Zawadi Traders are open but will limit the number of guests at a time

The Z.O. & O. Train and Binda Conservation Carousel will not operate at this time

The Wilderness Trams will transport guests to Wild Africa and seating has been modified for social distancing. Guests can opt to walk the .5 mile, 15 minute route to and from Wild Africa - a trek that is uphill there and downhill back.