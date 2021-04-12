Battle Creek’s Bobby Holley Turns Cans in to Bikes

Bobby Holley stopped by WBCK last week to talk about his effort to get new bikes to kids in Battle Creek. The idea is two-fold:

People donate returnable bottles and cans Kids write a short essay on why they should get a bike.

I brought my six bags over to Columbia Plaza on Saturday, and found Bobby and his volunteers very busy, packing the large trailer they had. Holley said that after the article we wrote for the WBCK website and our on-air chat, the WBCK listeners were showing up with bags and bags of returnables. It didn’t hurt that the weather was great on Saturday.

Holley said he thinks Saturday’s effort could buy another half-dozen bikes for local kids. “I didn’t have a bike until I was about 13,” said Holley. “But we kids in the neighborhood would share them.”

Sue Reed was one of those people from Bobby’s old neighborhood. She came out with a donation and talked about sharing a bike, and we talked about those great bikes we had as kids. Sue’s brother had one just like mine, a Huffy Stingray with the banana seat.

Calhoun County Chief Probate Judge Mike Jaconette heard us talking about it on WBCK and brought over a haul.

Holley and volunteers Tim Johnston and Susan Barnham kept busy all day and will be at it again next Saturday, as the can and bottle drive wraps up.

Who: Battle Creek area kids, grades 2nd thru 6th.

What: Free Bikes funded by can and bottle donations

Where: Four drop-off locations (see below)

When: This Friday and Saturday, April 16th-17th

11-11:30 am Faith Temple Church, 382 N. Washington

Noon-12:30pm Urbandale Plaza, 1525 W. Michigan Avenue

1:1:30pm Pennfield Plaza, 1432 Capital Avenue N.E.

2-2:30 pm Columbia Plaza on 20th

Why: To promote fitness, fun, and independence for kids.

How: Kids aged 7-10 need to write a one-page essay. The subject of the essay is: “Why Do I Need a Bike.” Kids should send their essay to:

Church of Living Water

P.O. Box 2296

Battle Creek, MI 49016

Holley says kids should be sure to include their name, address, age, phone number, and school. The deadline for submissions is April 30th.

“Girls’ and boys’ bikes will be given out in May to the top essay winners”, said Holley. “We are trying to raise funds to purchase at least 20 new bicycles, depending on the funds raised.” Holley added, “There are a lot of needy kids that are going to need some good recreational fun this summer and these bikes can help provide some of that fun for needy kids that can’t afford a new bike.”