Pluto the Puppy of Battle Creek Loves Belly Rubs

Pluto has the prettiest freckles.

Pluto is a 5-month-old puppy. He was completely white when he was born but has gotten more and more freckles on his beautiful coat. He also has blue eyes. Pluto is listed as a Border Collie/Aussie/Heeler/Terrier mix.

It is important to be familiar with the needs of Pluto's breeds. Except for Terrier, the other breeds Pluto is mixed with are dogs that enjoy having a job or something to do. Pluto is a bit of a big baby but still manages to hold his own with the other dogs.

Pluto loves running and playing but always makes time to have his soft, pink, squishy belly rubbed. He can be vocal at times. Not uncommon for a young pup.

Pluto would love to go to a home with another dog that he can play with and learn from. Because of his love of run and play and his breed mix, a physically fenced-in yard would be best for his forever home.

Pluto has herding dog genes, he may do better with children who are older than six. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan say that a family with previous breed experience may still be the best fit even with younger children.

Are you his family? He can't wait to meet you!

Would you like to make Pluto a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

