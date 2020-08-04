Battle Creek’s Main Street Gets a Makeover

A major street in Battle Creek will get a refurbishing beginning Wednesday that should last a week.

The City announced August 3rd that Main Street between Columbia Avenue and Dickman Road, along with Hamblin Avenue from Main to Division Street, will be milled and repaved beginning August 5th. Drivers will be allowed to maintain their travels along these roads with narrower widths while work is being done.

The Calhoun County Road Department and the City are working in coordination with this project that is expected to be completed August 11th, weather permitting. The County's portion involves the stretch from Columbia Avenue (M-96) to Kingman Avenue (the City of Battle Creek line). The project was also a part of the 2020 construction plans the City announced in April.

Workers with Lakeland Asphalt will be working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on this project.

Below is the map of the affected areas of road work. As a reminder, these roads will be open to thru-traffic with single lanes, stoppages and narrower lanes while the construction zone is in place.