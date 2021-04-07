Battle Creek’s Valley View Elementary Named Virus Outbreak Site

One Calhoun County school is being declared the site of a new COVID-19 virus outbreak this week. The Michigan Health and Human Services Department is placing Battle Creek Public School’s Valley View Elementary along Avenue A on the outbreak list. That case involves a total of three individuals, a combination of students and staff

The Michigan Health and Human Services Department considers an outbreak worth reporting to include as few as just two individuals. No further information about the school situation is being made available.

There are no Kalamazoo County schools going onto the new outbreak list this week. There’s one in Branch County. Coldwater High School with two students reporting positive test results. And an Eaton County elementary is going onto the list.

The big increase in schools is noted in Oakland and Macomb counties where a couple of dozen schools are going on to the list. All told, 84 Michigan schools are going on this week’s new outbreak list.

The ongoing outbreak report is getting very long. It can take longer than 4 weeks for a school to be declared clean enough to go off that ongoing list. There are now 245 Michigan schools showing on the ongoing list. That includes colleges and universities.

Five Calhoun County schools are on that list. All were added within the last two weeks. They include Harper Creek, Marshall, and Tekonsha High schools. Then Harper Creeks Middle school and Sonoma Elementary. Five Kalamazoo Schools are still on that long-term list, including Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo College, along with a daycare center, and Portage Central Elementary and High schools.

The state says county health departments are aware of the cases. Parents or guardians of kids at the affected schools will only be contacted if there is a need to review potential exposure or to order quarantine.