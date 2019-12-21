Two To Stand Trial In Connection To Shooting of BCPD Officer

A Battle Creek man and woman will be standing trial for their alleged roles in the serious shooting of a police officer.

The Battle Creek Enquirer says that 30-year-old Andre Yarbrough and his girlfriend 27-year-old Heather Arredondo were in Calhoun County Court Friday for a preliminary examination, stemming from the incident that happened November 30. The BCPD Officer, 35-year-old Jeffrey Johnson, testified that he and other officers went to a home on Cherry St. to arrest Yarbrough on warrants.

He said that he waited outside when Arredondo told them her boyfriend wasn’t there, and attempted to arrest Yarbrough some time later when he tried to leave from the back of the house. A struggle between Johnson, Yarbrough, and Arredondo ensued, and then the officer says he was shot first in the leg, and when he fell to the ground he was struck in his body armor and wrist. Johnson fired shots at Yarbrough as he fled, and the suspect returned fire before escaping.

Yarbrough was found over 12 hours later and arrested, while Johnson was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Friday, Yarbrough was bound over for trial on charges including assault with intent to murder and felony firearm, as was Arredondo for resisting and obstructing police causing serious injury and harboring a felon.