Yesterday morning I interviewed the Senior Legal Counsel from the Great Lakes Justice Center, David Kallman. I asked him to come on my show to address and discuss a Michigan County Health Department “warning notice” I was made aware of last week. The notice in question is pictured below.

These warning notices were sent to residents of Allegan County by the Allegan County Health Department and concerned many residents both who received these notices and those who were made aware of them. The parts of the "warning notice" that concerned residents are as follows:

The Allegan County Health Department has become aware that your son/daughter is a close contact to a Covid-19 positive individual and has determined that he/she is a “carrier”, as defined by Michigan Law, of Covid-19 (Sara-CoV-2).

and

If you fail to take the actions prescribed in this warning notice, the Allegan County Health Department shall petition the circuit court to seek an order to compel your compliance, which may result in you being taken into protective custody to protect the public’s health (MCL 333.5205).

Was this law put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic?

How does Michigan actually define a “carrier” in the law?

Can any Health Department direct the police to remove an adult or child from their home?

Can the court actually have you taken into protective custody if you are determined a “carrier” as defined by Michigan law?

What can the residents of Michigan do to reign in this law?

All of these questions are answered in my interview with Attorney David Kallman. You will learn quite a bit about this issue when you listen to the following podcast starting at minute 28:50: