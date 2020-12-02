Biden’s Chosen Press Sec Wears A Hammer And Sickle Hat With Russian Ambassador

How much more proof do you need? Did the Russians/Chinese interfere in the election to help Biden cheat to win? We were told by the Democrats and their media mouthpieces for months that Russia, China and Iran were interfering with this election. Why no follow-up to that story?

Any guesses?

Perhaps because of the following, a photo of Jen Psaki, Biden has chosen her as his press secretary if he does take office, has been discovered with Psaki wearing a hammer and sickle hat while embracing the Russian ambassador Sergey Lavrov.

The hammer and sickle have come to represent communist movements all over the globe. As many may remember and it is good to inform the younger generation that that hammer and sickle was the main part of the former Soviet Union flag. The younger generations should also be informed that this hammer and sickle symbol is known as a symbol for brutal economic and political repression that occurs under communist/liberal regimes.

Now, why would she be wearing that hat, embracing the Russian/Soviet ambassador and allowing someone to take a picture of the event back in 2014?

Why would Biden choose a person like her, a person who appears to be an avowed communist or at least a communist supporter as his Press Secretary?

This choice does not bode well for the United States.

