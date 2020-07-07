BLM Messaging To Be Placed On Battle Creek Sidewalk

The City of Battle Creek is assisting the Black Lives Matter movement this week. The city is facilitating the closing of a section of downtown sidewalk to allow artists supporting Black Lives Matter to cover the sidewalk with BLM related messaging. The section of sidewalk closed to normal traffic downtown is along the south side of Michigan Avenue between Division Street and Hamblin Avenue, near Monument Park.

Image: Google maps

The sidewalk closing for normal pedestrian traffic begins today and will continue through Friday. Once complete, the messages Black Lives Matter, and Standing In Solidarity will be seen on the sidewalk. There’s no word from the city if that is planned as a permanent change for the sidewalk or a temporary thing.