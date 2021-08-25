Police Identify Man Whose Body was Found in the Battle Creek River

Battle Creek Police have released the name of the man whose body was recovered in the Battle Creek River on Saturday.

Police have identified the man who was found in the Battle Creek River over the weekend as 29-year-old Luke Fleming. Detective Sgt. Joel Case tells the Battle Creek Enquirer that detectives found identification on Fleming’s body. They were able to use Fleming's tattoos to make a positive identification.

A family kayaking the river made the grim discovery Saturday. They did not have the means to contact authorities at the time of the discovery but contacted police once out of the river.

Divers from the Calhoun County Area Law Enforcement Underwater Recovery Team launched a boat and assisted police in recovering the body just west of Elm Street.

The body was taken on Sunday to Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine for an autopsy.

Battle Creek Police Detective Sgt. Case says there is no apparent cause of death and investigators are waiting on toxicology test results.

Fleming had reportedly not been to work since August 16, according to detectives. Fleming normally used a bicycle as his primary form of transportation. Police say they located a bike near the location Fleming's body was recovered they may have belonged to him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Battle Creek area Silent Observer line at 269-964-3888.