Boil Water Advisory Issued For Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK BOIL WATER ADVISORY



A portion of the City of Battle Creek water system is offline for improvements and repairs. Whenever the pressure of a municipal water system is reduced to allow for work to be done on the water main, the potential for bacteria to enter the system exists. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. As a safeguard to your health, The City of Battle Creek is ADVISING you to boil water before using it for consumption. Here’s the list of affected streets:

Michigan Ave between Division St & Hamblin Ave - including City Hall

Hamblin Ave between Michigan Ave & Main St

Jay St between Main St & Bartlette St

Bartlette St between Jay St & Willis St

Willis St between Bartlette St & Main St

Main St between Hamblin Ave & Dickman Rd

Green St between Pittee St & Michigan Ave

What should I do?

The City of Battle Creek advises that you DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

What is being done?

These precautionary actions are being taken due to the need to de-water a portion of the water distribution system to facilitate improvements or repairs. Whenever the pressure of a water system is reduced to this degree for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended.

The City of Battle Creek will be working to get pressure restored as soon as possible after the work is completed. The water division staff will be taking other actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the affected area. The samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards. The City of Battle Creek will announce when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water.

The sampling process required to make this determination takes a minimum of 24 hours but may take longer if needed. This boil water advisory remains in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.