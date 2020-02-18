Boil Water Advisory Tuesday to Affect Post Edition Residents

A Boil Water Advisory has been put in place for residents in Post Edition Tuesday morning.

The City of Battle Creek announced that the advisory is for residents on East Kingman Avenue from Grenville to Inn, Nelson Street from East Kingman and Alden avenues, and Marjorie Street from East Kingman to Post avenues. City water crews are working on the water main in the area causing the advisory.

The City reminds residents that in a Boil Water Advisory, you are asked to boil your water before cooking, cleaning or drinking for a minimum of 24 hours. The City will also inform residents via local media for the lift of the advisory.

A map below shows the area where residents in this latest advisory will be affected.