Bronson Battle Creek’s New Mental Hospital Moves Forward

Last fall, Bronson Battle Creek announced a plan to bring 150 jobs to the area with the building of a new inpatient behavioral health facility. Today they revealed who their partner will be and more details about the new venture.

Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have formed a joint venture to build the 96-bed facility just south of Battle Creek on M-66 at Glenn Cross Road. Together, they will develop, construct and operate the new state-of-the-art, single-story facility on the previously announced 25-acre site. Groundbreaking will occur this fall. The new hospital is scheduled to open in early 2023.

Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital M66 south at Glen Cross Road-Bronson Battle Creek RFS

The new hospital represents an approximately $35 million investment that addresses the growing need in southwest Michigan for more accessible, high-quality behavioral health services. The new facility will offer a full continuum of inpatient behavioral health care for adult patients including comprehensive treatment for those who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Acadia Healthcare is the nation’s largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company. It operates a network of 228 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,000 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. Acadia brings to the joint venture a commitment to patient-and family-centered care, strong clinical outcomes, and a proven track record of collaborating with health systems across the country.

“We’ve chosen to develop our behavioral health hospital with Acadia as our strategic partner because of their deep knowledge of the industry and their expertise in developing and operating inpatient behavioral health services,” said Bill Manns, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bronson Healthcare. “And, we have chosen Battle Creek as the location because of the talented workforce we have here who can bring their skills to the new facility and help us expand care to reach more patients and families from across the region.”

As part of the agreement, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital will transition all 83 beds from their current inpatient behavioral health services building, the Fieldstone Center on North Washington Street.

Fieldstone Center-Google Street View

“Acadia is proud to be partnering with the region’s leading health system to provide these life-saving services to individuals and families in southwest Michigan,” said Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “We look forward to joining forces with Bronson to create a facility that fosters hope and healing and meets the increasing need for better access to acute behavioral health services in these communities.”

Through the joint venture, Acadia and Bronson intend to develop innovative care delivery models that better integrate services for physical and mental health. Acadia, like Bronson, is committed to being a strong community partner, collaborating with many organizations, hospitals, and first responders across the region.

It’s too early to say what will become of the old Fieldstone Center, which once housed Battle Creek Adventist Hospital. In a 2020 interview, Kirk Richardson, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Bronson Battle Creek, said, “The Fieldstone Center has served us well over the years, but it is not adaptable to renovation and expansion in a way that will meet evolving industry standards and the growing needs of our patients.” At the time, Richardson said the plan was for Bronson to continue to use the building for other purposes.

