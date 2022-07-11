Burglar Captured On Video Robbing Springfield Business

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burglar alarm at the Beller Ekamjit Food Market in the City of Springfield, early Friday morning, July 8th. When they arrived at the market, at around 4 AM, they concluded that the market had indeed been broken into. The thief had fled the scene, however, security cameras showed at least one male taking property. Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

