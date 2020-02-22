Bus Service Coming This Fall for Fremont and BC Stem Schools

Magnet schools like Battle Creek’s STEM and Fremont Academy tend to present unique transportation challenges. That’s because, unlike other schools at BCPS, BC STEM and Fremont students reside all over the city, rather than in certain neighborhoods. Nathan Hunt, Communications Manager for BCPS says “This challenge was a top priority for Battle Creek Public School officials to address this year, to ensure that no families miss out on the magnet experience just because they can’t drive their children to school.”

Starting in the fall of 2020, BCPS will begin offering new bus routes serving both magnet schools.

The school’s website states:

“Our families told us that school-provided transportation would help make sure their children are in the classroom every day, and we heard them loud and clear. We are pleased to be able to make this announcement and hope that this new offering will help promote strong attendance for our magnet school students.”

Superintendent Kimberly Carter lauded the new bus route, saying they offer ”a much-needed way of supporting the success of our students at Fremont and BC STEM.” She added, “BCPS is committed to equity in our opportunities, and we knew that transportation was one way to ensure that more families can benefit from all that BCPS has to offer.”

Fremont International Academy Principal Brandon Phenix said, “This is something our current families have been asking about and hoping would happen, so we were very excited to be able to offer this to them. But we also know this will be a huge value-add for some of those families who were thinking of sending their students to Fremont or BC STEM, but just weren't sure how to make the transportation work."

Route and stop information is not yet finalized but will become available to families this summer after all open seats have been filled through the lottery process.

For more information, or to apply, click below.

Fremont

BC STEM