HS Basketball – Panthers Drop Out of 1st in OT Loss

The Interstate 8 Conference has a race on its hands for the top spot heading into the final week of conference play next week.

It became more interesting Friday night with our Game of the Night at Pennfield as the Panthers hosted the Coldwater Cardinals - a battle of the teams tied for the lead at 8-3.

Pennfield was looking to recover after falling at home to crosstown rival Harper Creek Tuesday. Coldwater was also looking to get back in the winner's column after suffering a three-point defeat to Jackson Northwest Tuesday.

In the beginning, the Panthers jumped out to a 17-6 lead through the first quarter. Coldwater closed the gap as the night went along and eventually tied the game at 46 at the end of regulation. The Cardinals would continue to roll to a 56-52 overtime victory.

Junior Ryne Petersen led Pennfield with 21 points, but cooled off in the second half after scoring 11 in the first half. Sophomore Luke Davis and junior Gavin Liggett each supplied nine points.

All five Cardinals were in double figures, led by junior Spencer Rodesiler's 13 points.

Coldwater now takes the lead in the I-8 at 9-3. Pennfield drops their second straight and sit at 8-4 in conference play. The Panthers are now in a three-way tie for second with Harper Creek and Parma Western picking up wins Friday.

Here are all the scores from a busy Friday night on the High School hardwood -

Boys Basketball

Coldwater 56, Pennfield 52 - OT (Pennfield 11-5)

Lakeview 52, Loy Norrix 51 (Lakeview 8-8)

Harper Creek 57, Jackson Lumen Christi 56 (Harper Creek 10-6)

Calhoun Christian 55, Byron Center Zion Christian 49 (Calhoun Christian 11-5)

Colon 57, Athens 41 (Athens 5-12)

Reading 59, Bronson 45 (Bronson 4-13)

Bellevue 64, Climax-Scotts 44 (Bellevue 14-2, Climax-Scotts 8-9)

Delton 66, Lawton 55 (Delton 8-8)

Schoolcraft 84, Galesburg-Augusta 23 (Galesburg-Augusta 1-15)

Gull Lake 91, Kalamazoo Central 88 - 2OT (Gull Lake 9-8)

Union City vs. Homer (Union City 2-13, Homer 11-4)

Leslie 64, Maple Valley 43 (Maple Valley 2-14)

Parma Western 61, Marshall 54 - OT (Marshall 7-10)

Olivet 54, Lansing Christian 45 (Olivet 3-12)

Quincy 71, Concord 46 (Quincy 14-3)

Burr Oak 45, Tekonsha 37 (Tekonsha 3-12)

Girls Basketball

Lakeview 72, Loy Norrix 34 (Lakeview 14-4)

Harper Creek 65, Jackson Lumen Christi 38 (Harper Creek 15-3)

Pennfield 50, Coldwater 49 - OT (Pennfield 6-12)

Calhoun Christian 57, Byron Center Zion Christian 25 (Calhoun Christian 11-6)

Bronson vs. Reading (Bronson 8-7)

Bellevue vs. Climax-Scotts (Bellevue 8-7, Climax-Scotts 7-9)

Delton 51, Lawton 22 (Delton 9-9)

Schoolcraft 63, Galesburg-Augusta 25 (Galesburg-Augusta 9-9)

Gull Lake 54, Kalamazoo Central 52 (Gull Lake 10-9)

Union City vs. Homer (Union City 1-13, Homer 4-10)

Leslie 50, Maple Valley 31 (Maple Valley 2-15)

Parma Western 41, Marshall 31 (Marshall 8-9)

Lansing Christian 46, Olivet 42 (Olivet 8-10)

Quincy 50, Concord 31 (Quincy 9-9)