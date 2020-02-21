Shocking Video: Two Drivers Asleep, Drunk In Michigan Drive-Thru

A Michigan police department recently responded to a call from workers at a Michigan fast food restaurant who stated they had multiple drivers asleep in their drive-thru.

On Saturday, February 15, just before 3 a.m. officers with the Troy Police Department were called to a local McDonald's restaurant after employees there called 911 to report multiple drivers asleep in their drive-thru.

Check out the 911 call & dash-camera video from the Troy Police Department below

It took the officers several attempts to wake the sleeping drivers of both vehicles. Police said neither driver knew the other. Both drivers admitted to having "a couple of drinks" to the officers.

Both driver’s blood alcohol levels were found to be well above the legal limit and the drivers were taken into custody.