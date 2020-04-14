Calhoun County Cities Extend Income Tax Filing Deadlines

The cities of Battle Creek, Springfield, and Albion are extending the deadline to file local income taxes. The new deadline is Friday, July 31. This is in line with the governor’s latest Executive Order, which extends state income tax and city income tax filing and payment deadlines, which match the federal income tax deadline extension. The new deadlines are to assist and benefit taxpayers during the COVID-19 virus situation. For the cities in Calhoun County, this is an extension from the original, April 30 deadline. You do not need to file any additional forms to qualify for the automatic deadline extension. All three city hall buildings are closed to the public, with limited staffing. Battle Creek and Springfield have online filing options available. The City of Albion does not.

Specifics:

Albion

City of Albion taxpayers can mail their forms to the city at 112 W. Cass St., Albion, MI 49224, or place them in the drop box in front of City Hall. Staff will continue to process refunds during the COVID-19 crisis. Call 517-441-9814 with questions, or contact City Accountant Eric Tobin at 517-629-7865 or etobin@cityofalbionmi.gov.

Battle Creek

For information on City of Battle Creek income taxes, and local forms, visit battlecreekmi.gov. Scroll down to the City Spotlight for the income tax page link. There also is a link available to file local taxes online; the city is temporarily waiving fees associated with online payments. Call 269-966-3388 with any questions. Mail all paper forms to Battle Creek City Income Tax, PO Box 1657, Battle Creek, MI 49016-1657, or place them in the drop box at City Hall, 10 N. Division St. Business-sized envelopes are available at the drop box.

Springfield

For the fastest response to City of Springfield income tax questions, please email incometax@springfieldmich.com. Staff recommend mailing local tax returns to 601 Avenue A, Springfield, MI 49037. Local taxpayers also can use the drop box at City Hall, but please note that it can accept envelopes of limited size. You can also pay online using the “Make income tax payments” link at springfieldmich.com. The city is temporarily waiving all fees associated with electronic payments. Also, check the website for any updated information. Staff will periodically check voice messages left at 269-965-8324, and will try to respond as quickly as possible.