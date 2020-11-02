Calhoun County Family Uninjured After Home Firebombed

A Calhoun County family escaped without injury after their incendiary device was thrown through a window causing a fire.

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies called to assist the Springfield Fire Department with a structure fire at the first block of North 24th Courton Saturday, October 31. Once on the scene, it was determined that the blaze was intentionally set.

An investigation found that someone had thrown an improvised incendiary device through a bedroom window into the home. The home was occupied at the time of the incident but luckily no one was in the bedroom where the firebomb was thrown. The residents were able to escape the home and call 911 for help.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that some evidence was recovered from the scene and that the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to contact Silent Observer at 269-964-3888 or the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880. Michigan State Police assisted with the arson investigation.