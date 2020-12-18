Calhoun County Road Commission Employee Dies On The Job

Calhoun County Road Commission employee died on the job in what Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies believe was a medical emergency.

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported accident Thursday, December 17 at 7:40 a.m. involving a Calhoun County Road Commission’s grader. A passerby spotted that the Road Commission vehicle had veered off the road and crashed into a tree in the area of Boyd Drive and 6 ½ Mile Road in Newton Township.

The male driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle. He is described as a 60-year-old Marshall Township resident as well as an employee of the Calhoun County Road Commission.

Sheriff's deputies believe that the victim had suffered a medical emergency at the time of the accident. He was found deceased inside the grader. An autopsy has been scheduled with the Western Michigan University’s Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Newton Township Fire Department, Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, Calhoun County Road Commission, and LifeCare.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his family.