Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies Raid Sheridan Township Home

A home in Sheridan Township was raided Tuesday, January 11, where stolen property, narcotics, and firearms were seized.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating several home invasions, which occurred in late December in northeast Calhoun County. Investigators received a tip, leading them to new suspects. They then executed a search warrant in the 17000-block of 28 Mile Road, assisted by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Tribal Police and Marshall Police Department.

Criminal charges will be submitted to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

