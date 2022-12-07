Calhoun County Home Invasion Leads To Arrest

Two Athens Township residents were in the middle of their morning routine, at around 7:30 AM, Tuesday, December 6th, when a 22-year-old Battle Creek man, who was an acquaintance, broke into their home and assaulted them with a BB pistol, and then fled the scene.

The initial dispatch informed deputies that a caller reported a male had entered the home, located on Mulberry Avenue near Q Drive South, armed with a gun. He then struck the caller in the head with the butt of the firearm, fired a shot inside the home, and then fled in a vehicle. The victim was able to give a description of the getaway vehicle, and deputies immediately canvassed the area in search of the offender. Shortly after, a deputy observed a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle, traveling northbound on M66 near B Drive South. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was positively identified as the offender. During a search, a black BB pistol was located in the car, and the Battle Creek man was lodged in the Calhoun County Jail on numerous felony charges.

Investigators believe that the suspect entered the home through an unlocked door, and then assaulted the occupants, shooting a female several times with the BB pistol. The victims were transported to Bronson/Battle Creek Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that the individuals were acquaintances and it wasn’t a random act. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and CAMJET Evidence Technicians are continuing the investigation into this case