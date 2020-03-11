Grab some popcorn and the keys- we're headed to Coldwater for the first outdoor movie weekend of the season at the Capri Drive-In.

It's another sure sign of Spring in Southwest Michigan when the Capri Drive-In theater comes to life. The Magocs family opened the US-12 landmark in 1964 and the 56th season will begin the weekend of March 20.

When the state-of-the-art theater opened, admission was $1 you could get a cheeseburger for 45 cents at the snack bar. Last year's prices remain frozen for this season at $10 for adults, kids 5-11 are just $5, children 4 and under are free. Remember, the box office is cash only, but you can use your card for purchases at the snack bar.

Sonic the Hedgehog plays at dusk, followed by The Quiet Place Part II. The Capri shared the good news of the 2020 opening on their Facebook page:

IT'S OFFICIAL! The opening weekend for our 2020 season is March 20/21. Here's the info and what's playing: Screen 1: Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Action/Adventure - 99 mins.

A Quiet Place Part ll (PG-13) Horror/Thriller - 106 mins. Screen 2: Will open next weekend. The box office opens @ 7:30pm. Movies start at approx 8 pm. Admission for adults is $10, ages 5-11 is $5, children 4 and under are free. CASH ONLY @ The Box Office Please. Bankcards are accepted in the snack bar. We're looking forward to seeing you all again!