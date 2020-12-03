December at the Drive-In Movies: A Historic First for the Capri

Never before has their outdoor movie season extended into December. Bundle up and see some of your favorite Christmas movies on the big screen this weekend.

Frozen came out in 2013, but Elsa's song could be dedicated to 2020.

Let it go, let it go

Can't hold it back anymore

Let it go, let it go

Turn away and slam the door

I don't care what they're going to say

Let the storm rage on

The cold never bothered me anyway

So many things about 2020 different in so many ways. While we may have missed out on many experiences this year, you can see a drive-in movie in December for the first time ever at the Capri in Coldwater. They shared this message on their Facebook page December 3rd:

WOW! NEVER IN DECEMBER! In the long history of The Capri, we've NEVER been open in December. So, for the moment, we're still at it. You might be surprised at how comfy you can be if you bring blankets and pillows and snuggle up with the ones that you love.

So, what's different about seeing a movie at the drive-in this time of year?

You won't drain your car battery playing the radio- you'll have the car running to crank out some heat.

A snack bar run might be a light jog to keep you warm.

That kid with his tongue stuck to the slide on the playground in front of the screen.

You won't need a cooler.

You will use your car's defroster more than the air conditioner.

No mosquitoes.

Friday & Saturday | December 4 & 5

Screen 1:

The Croods: A New Age (PG)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (PG)

Screen 2:

Frozen (PG)

The Polar Express (G)

The box office opens at 6:30 pm with showtime at 7. (Cash only, please.)

Believe it or not, the Capri is not the only one showing movies this weekend. The Ford Drive-In of Dearborn is open all year. So get the blankets, the kids, some blankets, a stack of pocket hand-warmers, more blankets and experience a first in 2020: December at the drive-in movies in Coldwater.