Christmas at the Capri- See Holiday Movies at the Drive-In

For what could be the last weekend of the year, the Capri Drive-In is showing four holiday movies with two special Christmas double-features.

We never know what the weather will bring this time of the year in Michigan, but so far it's been mild. The Capri Drive-In says, "as long as the weather isn't too bad AND we do enough business we will consider staying open if we can." They are thinking about colder weather and the most wonderful time of the year with four classic holiday movies:

Screen 1 has Tim Allen starring in the original The Santa Clause, where he has to stand in for Jolly Old St. Nick. The 2018 computer-animated version of Dr. Suess' The Grinch follows. Over on screen 2, Planes, Trains and Automobiles has John Candy and Steve Martin suffering through an odyssey of travel mishaps as they try to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving while Bill Murray learns the true meaning of Christmas in Scrooged, the update of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

The movies will run Friday and Saturday, November 20 and 21. The box office opens at 6:30 pm with showtime at 7. (Cash only, please.)

Friday & Saturday | November 20 & 21

Screen 1:

The Santa Clause (PG)

Dr. Suess' The Grinch (PG)

Screen 2:

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (R)

Scrooged (PG-13)

So, if you're all caught up on this year's Hallmark Christmas movies on TV, head to the drive-in one more time for these two special Christmas double-features. You can review Capri's COVID-19 protocols and best practices here before you go.