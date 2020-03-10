Car Strikes Township Hall in Berrien County, No One Hurt During Voting

Voters that made their way to a township hall in Berrien County for the Michigan primary Tuesday got a little bit of a scare.

Around 1pm, a car had driven into the side of the Coloma Charter Township Hall on Paw Paw Lake Road. At least one person in attendance at the hall spotted the older model Infiniti J30 lodged into the south end of the building. Coloma Charter Township officials alerted residents shortly after the crash occurred.

Several local workers for the township responded along with election officials were able to handle the situation in stride and get the polls back open within an hour. The Coloma Township Police Department released this statement shortly after the scene was cleared.

No other details have been released at this time.