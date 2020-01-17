CBD, Pot, Pets & Vets

Many veterinarians throughout Michigan are supporting legislation that should help them offer improved care to pets that owners bring to them for help. The issue is marijuana and CBD products. Veterinarians will tell you they face related pet treatment issues almost daily. Current state law says veterinarians can’t openly initiate conversations about marijuana products, or issues, with pet owners.

The pending legislation, now before the state house Agriculture Committee, would amend the state public health code to allow vets to open that line of inquiry where they’re able to determine it’s appropriate, even if pet owners don’t mention it. CBD products for pets are big sellers in Michigan. Nationwide the market could hit $1.6 billion this year. And some vets voice concerns about cases where pets are affected by their owner’s use of marijuana and CBD products, and don’t, or won’t admit to, or acknowledge it.