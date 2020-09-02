On August 26th the CDC quietly released data that stated the following:

“Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.”

The CDC report went on to say “for 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned” that number comes to 9,683 deaths at the time of publication.

That would mean that 94% of all COVID-19 deaths in the United States were not directly related to COVID-19 by itself. People who unfortunately died had on average 2.6 additional underlying health issues. The CDC stated that people of any age with the following conditions are at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 or higher)

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

They went on to state that based on what we know at the time of their publication, individuals with the following conditions might also be at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Cystic fibrosis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Liver disease

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Smoking

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

They based their data on death certificates, which they believe are the most reliable source of data and contain information not available anywhere else. That data includes comorbid conditions, race and ethnicity, and place of death. They stated that

“Conditions described as comorbidities are often chronic or long-term conditions”

It is very interesting that the mainstream news has not been discussing this at all. Governor’s and others say they are making decisions based on “science”, if the data from the “scientist” is not clear than either will the decisions made from that data.

I believe there should be two numbers reported to the public, one would include the COVID-19 death count where the only cause mentioned is COVID-19. The other number would include the COVID-19 death count where underlying health issues were present along with at least two COVID-19 positive test results. The reason for the 2 COVID-19 positive test results is due to the high rate of false-positive errors.

Those numbers would be quite a bit clearer and helpful to the public, decision-makers and the scientific world.

