Charges Filed Against Battle Creek Area Substitute Teacher

After a Monday arrest, charges were formally filed against a 56-year-old man in connection to a local child pornography ring.

Stephen Bridges was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. Those charges were made while Bridges resides in a local hospital due to a prior medical condition.

Bridges was arrested in his vehicle on Case Road in Bellevue after his home on G Drive North was searched. Authorities used a search warrant to retrieve three computers containing alleged child pornography at the home earlier in the day on Monday. There were other items that were seized in the vehicle related to the case.

The arrest stemmed from the earlier arrest of Donald Johnston, who was charged for allegedly sexually abusing a five-year-old boy. He was arrested October 24th at his Emmett Township home.

Battle Creek Police Sergeant Jeff Case stated Wednesday that Bridges' arrest only stems from the Johnston investigation and at this time, there are no other known suspects. During the conference, Case also mentioned that investigators believe that any of the seized child pornography does not involve any area children. Authorities had alerted local school liaison officers and the Calhoun Intermediate School District of the investigation, due to Bridges' prior substitute teaching at area schools.

The Battle Creek Police continues to work with Homeland Security on the case, with consultation from the Michigan State Police and Child Protective Services. Authorities request that you contact them if you any other information that pertains to this case.

Bridges is being held on bond.