Woman Arrested After Truck Crashes Into Calhoun County Home

Calhoun County authorities arrested a woman Christmas Eve after she allegedly crashed a truck into a house.

WWMT reports that the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 300 block of East Leroy St. in Burlington around 7pm Monday after the front of a house was struck by a vehicle, a crash which caused significant damage. However, no one was injured inside the house or in the vehicle.

First responders found a man and a woman, and they were told a third person had fled the scene on foot; eventually, though, the 22-year-old woman admitted that this third person was fabricated, and that she had been the driver. She had initially attempted to flee, but decided to come back. She was arrested for driving on a suspended license and for outstanding warrants, pending possible additional charges for the crash.

At this time the cause of this accident is being looked into, but authorities say it doesn’t appear alcohol or drugs were involved.