Christmas Morning Fire Kept in the Kitchen

No one was injured Christmas morning after a fire took place in a kitchen on Battle Creek's north side.

Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Irving Park Drive, just west of the Kellogg Community College campus, around 3:30 a.m. Smoke was seen coming from the rear of the home when firefighters arrived. The flames were taken out quickly and contained to the kitchen.

Investigators believe that an accidental fire began from the air fryer on the kitchen counter. The homeowner was able to make it out safely after calling in the fire. The cost of damage is still being determined.