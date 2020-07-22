In these times it is good to have something to chuckle about. Unfortunately, it also shows the outright political bias and shameful use of government power and bias that should not be used by any governmental unit.

The Sacramento Bee is reporting about Redwood City, a city that is south of San Francisco that actually “erased” a Black Lives Matter phrase painted on the town’s street. The painter of the mural asked Redwood City for permission to paint the phrase and the city not only authorized it they even supplied him with yellow poster paint to paint it. Interesting that they used government resources to fund what has become a political statement.

Why did the city “erase” the Black Lives Matter phrase, because an attorney by the name of Maria Rutenberg requested permission to paint a “MAGA 2020” mural nearby.

So instead of continuing to support the Black Lives Matter movement at the cost of also having to allow the painting of a “MAGA 2020” mural they covered over the Black Lives Matter phrase with black paint.

Would you call that cutting off your nose to spite your face?

The person who painted the phrase told the San Mateo Daily Times:

“I’m not upset the piece is being taken down because it’s just words on the street… doesn’t represent real change.”

He then went on to say that he was “upset and frustrated” that anyone would feel “Black Lives Matter” requires a counterpoint. He appears to have no idea what the Black Lives Matter group is or what they are attempting to achieve. They are a Marxist group looking to overthrow the current government system we have in the United States and replace it with their own brand of communism/socialism. Check out who the people who started the group actually believe.

A Redwood City resident by the name of Art Elola told KPIX:

“They’re afraid, you know? And that’s the whole movement — is we’ve been afraid to do what’s right…The whole crux of the movement is be bold and let’s do the right thing and here they’re setting an example and it’s unfortunate. It’s unfortunate other people put the pressure on them, too.”

Art who exactly is afraid here, it was the city that was afraid to have a mural of “MAGA 2020”. The MAGA 2020 people were not afraid to have a Black Lives Matter phrase painted on the public streets.

