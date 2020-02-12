Clues Sought for Murder Tuesday in Albion

Albion Public Safety is looking for local assistance following the death of a 66-year-old Albion man Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the 600 block of West Chestnut Street around 3:30pm on a welfare check of a resident. Once officers obtained access inside they found the man, identified as Howard Embry. Investigators say that Embry had died from a single stab wound to his chest.

The Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force has been asked to assist in the case.

If you have any information involving Embry's death, please call the Albion Department of Public Safety lead detective on the case Justin Reniger at 517-629-7854, Silent Observer at 517-629-2700 or text TIP ALBION to 888777.