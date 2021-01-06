Limited Spectators Allowed for High School Football, Volleyball Playoffs

The continued changes with the Michigan High School Athletic Association's postseason tournaments for the fall sports saw a change for the better Wednesday.

The MHSAA announced that they received approval to allow limited spectators for the remaining rounds of the Football and Girls Volleyball playoffs. The Lower Peninsula Girls Swimming and Diving Finals, slated for January 15th and 16th, will not be allowed to welcome spectators due to the higher number of participants located inside of the three high school sites that will pass the current legal limit for indoor gatherings under the most recent epidemic order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The MHSAA was granted approval by the MDHHS on Wednesday, January 6th, just ahead of the Football playoff restart this weekend. All games are scheduled for Saturday, January 9th with the 11-Man Regional Finals and the 8-Man State Semifinals. The championship sites were just announced Wednesday. The 8-Man State Finals will take place at the Legacy Center, an indoor complex in Brighton, on Saturday, January 16th. The 11-Man Finals will be held at Ford Field with Divisions 2, 4, 6 and 8 played on Friday, January 22nd. The remaining finals will occur on Saturday, January 23rd.

Each football team that remains in the playoffs are allotted 125 tickets. Those tickets will be distributed to game participant families for purchase through the GoFan digital ticketing platform.

The Girls Volleyball playoffs return on Tuesday, January 12th, with the State Quarterfinals at several high schools across the state. The State Semifinals and Finals will span from January 14th through the 16th, all taking place at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek. For teams still involved in the postseason in Volleyball, they are allotted 50 tickets each for immediate family participants that will also be purchased through the GoFan marketplace.

There will also be continued restrictions if you are allowed to view the game in-person. Spectators from different households must be spaced out by six feet and maintain distancing at all other times, including arrival and departure from the venues. Spectators are required to wear face masks at all times.