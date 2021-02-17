Crane Fire Shuts Down Southbound US-131 [Video]

A self propelled crane caught fire on southbound 131, bringing traffic to a screeching halt for a time.

The good news is, at least, is that there was a place to warm up on a frigid morning. The bad news is, you had to wait a long time in your car to feel it.

A crane traveling south on US 131 went up in flames Wednesday morning.

No word on what caused the fire, and the driver was unharmed, but the resulting fire and the inevitable attempt to get the thing out of the way made things tight for quite a while.

I hope you avoided this mess.