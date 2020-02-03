Crews Working Capital and Michigan Intersection This Week

Crews are busy working at the corner of Capital and Michigan in Battle Creek. Ranck Electric is working on replacing the traffic signal mast arms.

The city says that during this phase of work, the contractor will disconnect the power while they demolish the old system and begin installing the new signals. This work will cause the intersection to operate as four-way stop with full legs closed one at a time for a few hours on Monday and intermittent lane closures and shifts throughout the week. The work is expected to be complete by end of day on Friday, February 7.

Additionally, pedestrians should be advised that the sidewalks at the intersection will be closed for the duration of this work. A detour will be provided for pedestrians.

This work may cause possible delays to the NE Capital and Main-Post bus routes.

Motorists should anticipate possible traffic delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.